Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 416,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.85% of Tupperware Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TUP shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tupperware Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of TUP stock opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $29.20. The company has a market cap of $901.49 million, a P/E ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.09.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $201,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

