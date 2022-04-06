Peregrine Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Traeger were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Traeger in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Traeger in the third quarter valued at $44,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Traeger during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Traeger during the third quarter worth about $1,230,000. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COOK opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.62. Traeger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $32.59.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.80 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COOK. Zacks Investment Research cut Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

