Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 530 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,743,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Generac by 133.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,033,000 after purchasing an additional 363,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Generac by 76.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,558,000 after purchasing an additional 199,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 707.7% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 137,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 120,531 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. OTR Global lowered shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.25.

NYSE GNRC opened at $316.01 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.74 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,283 shares of company stock worth $16,544,125. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

