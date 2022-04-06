Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Up to $22.88

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.88, but opened at $24.26. Perion Network shares last traded at $25.86, with a volume of 48,088 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PERI. Raymond James reduced their target price on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Get Perion Network alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $157.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 7.9% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 51,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 14.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 516,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 63,560 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter worth $16,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.