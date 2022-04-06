Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives $14.03 Average Price Target from Analysts

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.03.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 493,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 66,073 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,887 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 27,515 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 31.4% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 12,019,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $124,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,280 shares in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBR traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $14.91. 28,010,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,238,309. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $15.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.2191 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 19.5%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

