Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Citigroup

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of PFE opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average is $50.37. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

