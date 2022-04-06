Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharvaris N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies, including novel, small molecule bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications. Pharvaris N.V. is based in ZUG, Switzerland. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ PHVS opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.74. Pharvaris has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $592.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of -0.65.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.27. Analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 55.7% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,608,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after buying an additional 575,714 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 10.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 13.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 313.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pharvaris (Get Rating)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

