Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FENG opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.53 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 19.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Phoenix New Media by 34.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 279,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Phoenix New Media by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 13,342 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Phoenix New Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Phoenix New Media by 305.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 194,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phoenix New Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phoenix New Media (Get Rating)

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

