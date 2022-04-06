Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSE FENG opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.53 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 19.97%.
About Phoenix New Media (Get Rating)
Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
