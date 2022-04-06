PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of PTY stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $21.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $720,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 25,037 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

