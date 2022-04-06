Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on May 2nd

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of PDO opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.24.

In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, Director David Nichols Fisher III acquired 5,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,951.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Rappaport acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.20 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 35,845 shares of company stock worth $637,332.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $512,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 12,277 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period.

