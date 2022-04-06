PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $99.97

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $99.97 and last traded at $100.02, with a volume of 1368346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.35.

Get PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at about $155,000.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.