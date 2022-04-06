PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:RCS)

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of RCS opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 324,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 25,722 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 549,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 107,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

