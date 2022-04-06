Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Down 6.6%

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.40. Approximately 125,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,170,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.13.

PINS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.54.

Get Pinterest alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $812,824.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $584,714.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,985 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,557 over the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

About Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.