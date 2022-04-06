Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Down 6.6%

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.40. Approximately 125,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,170,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.13.
PINS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.54.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.19.
In other Pinterest news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $812,824.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $584,714.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,985 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,557 over the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.
About Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
