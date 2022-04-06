Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HNW traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.76. 18,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,892. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $16.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $732,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

