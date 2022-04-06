Piper Sandler Comments on Sterling Bancorp’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBT)

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:SBT opened at $7.10 on Monday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 417.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

