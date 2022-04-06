Piper Sandler Downgrades Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) to Neutral

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s previous close.

HTGC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.46.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $18.36 on Monday. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 61.98% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Hercules Capital by 92.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 509,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after buying an additional 244,809 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,006.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 187,809 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 173,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 22.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 170,156 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 159,349 shares during the period. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

