Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ready Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 39.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

NYSE:RC opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 78.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,178 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after buying an additional 321,062 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 279,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,924,000 after buying an additional 279,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after buying an additional 218,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

