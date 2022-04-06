PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $221.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) to announce $221.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $213.00 million and the highest is $229.85 million. PJT Partners posted sales of $206.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $313.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.20.

PJT opened at $63.06 on Wednesday. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 83.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 24.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

