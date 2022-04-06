Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 5.7%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.52 and last traded at $28.70. Approximately 199,686 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,772,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.48.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.13. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $195,407,000 after purchasing an additional 783,530 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

