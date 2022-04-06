Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PCOM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Points International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Points International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Points International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCOM opened at $17.85 on Friday. Points International has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $266.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -595.00 and a beta of 1.42.
About Points International (Get Rating)
Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.
