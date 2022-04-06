Polymath (POLY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $23.35 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. Polymath has a total market cap of $395.06 million and approximately $23.35 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polymath has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One Polymath coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001001 BTC on major exchanges.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.55 or 0.00260918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001406 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000403 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000056 BTC.

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

