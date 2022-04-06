Poolz Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $746,127.00 (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $15.25 million and $746,127.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $4.83 or 0.00011003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00046356 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.95 or 0.07354763 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,907.32 or 1.00010109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00051166 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,156,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

