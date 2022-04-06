Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Price Target Raised to €15.80 at Morgan Stanley

Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley to €15.80 ($17.36) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Poste Italiane from €14.00 ($15.38) to €15.50 ($17.03) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

OTCMKTS PITAF opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.62. Poste Italiane has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $11.22.

Poste Italiane SpA provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments, Mobile and Digital; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers letter post, express delivery, logistics, parcels, and philately services.

