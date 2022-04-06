Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Price Target Raised to €15.80 at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAFGet Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley to €15.80 ($17.36) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Poste Italiane from €14.00 ($15.38) to €15.50 ($17.03) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

OTCMKTS PITAF opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.62. Poste Italiane has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $11.22.

About Poste Italiane (Get Rating)

Poste Italiane SpA provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments, Mobile and Digital; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers letter post, express delivery, logistics, parcels, and philately services.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Poste Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poste Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.