Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Sets New 12-Month High at $96.93

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$96.93 and last traded at C$96.20, with a volume of 5683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$94.66.

PD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$98.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.52.

The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$73.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$57.04.

In related news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.63, for a total value of C$100,376.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,369,596.16. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.16, for a total value of C$75,793.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,133,909.76. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,093 shares of company stock worth $1,092,104.

About Precision Drilling (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

