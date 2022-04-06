Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.40

Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.40 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31). Premier Oil shares last traded at GBX 22.40 ($0.29), with a volume of 40,864,785 shares trading hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £207.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.14.
About Premier Oil (LON:PMO)
