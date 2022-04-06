Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) to post $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $0.92. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,499,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,111,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,955,000 after purchasing an additional 111,259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PBH traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.06. 234,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,297. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

