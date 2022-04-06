Preto Joseph Del Sells 439 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $36,467.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $67,968.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $60,174.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $58,716.00.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $79.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.73 and a 200-day moving average of $93.22. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

