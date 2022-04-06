Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Trading Down 2.8%

Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 29,330 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 9,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Prime Mining from C$4.40 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24.

Prime Mining Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its projects include Los Reyes Gold and silver project in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was founded on May 14, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

