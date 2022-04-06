Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.67.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRI. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Primerica from $175.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.
Shares of PRI stock opened at $133.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.98. Primerica has a one year low of $121.22 and a one year high of $179.51.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.
Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1,204.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.
Primerica Company Profile (Get Rating)
Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.
