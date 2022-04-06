Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd Sells 25,200 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $1,546,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

On Friday, March 25th, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 130,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $8,045,700.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 9,629 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $579,762.09.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 12,479 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $750,611.85.

On Monday, March 7th, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 475,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00.

CPE traded down $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.18. 1,473,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,319. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.61.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. The firm had revenue of $692.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $349,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,366 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,862,000 after buying an additional 5,512,623 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 35,539 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 343.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 223,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.