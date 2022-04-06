Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PRIM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.75.

PRIM opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $884.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.22%.

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,910,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,269,000 after acquiring an additional 48,557 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,488,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,045 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,337,000 after purchasing an additional 26,905 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,801,000 after purchasing an additional 190,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,151,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,624,000 after buying an additional 328,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

