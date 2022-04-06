Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.61

Shares of Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.61 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.16). Princess Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 12.30 ($0.16), with a volume of 13,665 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.37. The stock has a market cap of £8.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

