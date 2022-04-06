Principal Real Estate Income Fund (TSE:PGZ) Receives Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (TSE:PGZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$1.30 price objective on the stock.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
