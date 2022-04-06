Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG) Trading Down 1.1%

Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG – Get Rating) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.27 and last traded at $27.31. 116,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 69,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

