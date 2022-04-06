Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Shares Down 2.2% on Analyst Downgrade

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.2% on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $178.00 to $167.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Procter & Gamble traded as low as $151.51 and last traded at $151.66. 40,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,364,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.09.

PG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.64.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $374.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

