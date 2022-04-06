ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Up 3.5%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $166.76 and last traded at $164.17. Approximately 2,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 997,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.96.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

