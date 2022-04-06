PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Stake Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,122,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,682,000 after purchasing an additional 166,088 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 10.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,065,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,069,000 after purchasing an additional 101,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,750,000 after acquiring an additional 14,708 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 21.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 107,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks stock opened at $167.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.58. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a one year low of $147.02 and a one year high of $189.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

