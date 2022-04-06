PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($4.67) Per Share

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($4.67) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.65). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.27% and a negative return on equity of 351.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.44.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.89. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 30.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 79,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 18,754 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 153.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 41,941 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 25.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,473,000 after buying an additional 315,825 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 24.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $28,774.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $807,613.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

