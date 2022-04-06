Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT Raised to $434.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $385.00 to $434.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.38.
PSA opened at $395.72 on Monday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $252.00 and a 1-year high of $402.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $365.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.64.
In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $5,722,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Public Storage by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,514,000 after buying an additional 237,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,010,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 48.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Public Storage by 6.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.
About Public Storage (Get Rating)
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
