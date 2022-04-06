Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT Raised to $434.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $385.00 to $434.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.38.

PSA opened at $395.72 on Monday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $252.00 and a 1-year high of $402.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $365.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.64.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $5,722,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Public Storage by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,514,000 after buying an additional 237,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,010,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 48.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Public Storage by 6.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

