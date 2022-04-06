Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PUBGY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($71.43) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($71.43) to €63.00 ($69.23) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays cut shares of Publicis Groupe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €60.00 ($65.93) to €57.00 ($62.64) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.99.

PUBGY opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Publicis Groupe has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

Publicis Groupe SA provides communication, value chain, consulting, execution, and marketing and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

