Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ: PLSE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/1/2022 – Pulse Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2022 – Pulse Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/1/2022 – Pulse Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $8.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Pulse Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2022 – Pulse Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a medical device company. It is engaged in developing a novel and proprietary tissue treatment platform using Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. NPES provide effective local tumor control and to initiate an adaptive immune response. The company deploy NPES platform applications which include human oncology, dermatology, aesthetics and other minimally invasive applications. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “
- 2/10/2022 – Pulse Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $43.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $29.16.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. Research analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
