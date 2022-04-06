Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.30

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.30 ($0.59) and traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26). Pure Gold Mining shares last traded at GBX 20.75 ($0.27), with a volume of 784,791 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of £77.29 million and a PE ratio of -3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 39.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 45.02.
Pure Gold Mining Company Profile (LON:PUR)
