Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.30

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.30 ($0.59) and traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26). Pure Gold Mining shares last traded at GBX 20.75 ($0.27), with a volume of 784,791 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of £77.29 million and a PE ratio of -3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 39.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 45.02.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile (LON:PUR)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.