Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report released on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LVLU. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $9.35 on Monday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth $76,725,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth about $14,918,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth about $3,197,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth about $3,069,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

