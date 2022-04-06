Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.44) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis.

IONS has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.28.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.27 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $47.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -100.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 9.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

