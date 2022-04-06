Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Issued By Piper Sandler

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for The Carlyle Group in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

CG has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $46.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.44. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $37.22 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.94.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The business’s revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $6,524,771.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $525,332.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 704,973 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,334. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,214 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 13,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,177,000 after buying an additional 138,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.