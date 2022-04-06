Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for loanDepot, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of loanDepot in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). loanDepot had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $705.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.87 million.

LDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on loanDepot from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

LDI stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.13. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. loanDepot’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 1,010,318 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $3,677,557.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,258,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,610,817.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in loanDepot by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in loanDepot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,182,000. 57.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

