Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Tri Pointe Homes in a report released on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TPH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.50. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,548.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 166,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 126,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.