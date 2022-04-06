Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Cintas in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CTAS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Argus reduced their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $431.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $388.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.53.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 96,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after acquiring an additional 47,353 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 34,580.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

