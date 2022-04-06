Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AGRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $0.18 on Monday. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 376.29% and a negative net margin of 1,825.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 558.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 194,055 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 747,131 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 161,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

