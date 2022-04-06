Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Increased by Capital One Financial

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Denbury in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.64. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Denbury had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DEN. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $78.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.05 and a beta of 3.45. Denbury has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Denbury by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,819,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,558,000 after purchasing an additional 148,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,485,000 after buying an additional 65,404 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Denbury by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,881,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,172,000 after acquiring an additional 240,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Denbury by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,866,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Denbury by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,586,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

